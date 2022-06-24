Obituary: Bays Jr., Lawrence “Keith”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Keith was a loving father, husband, brother, son, and friend. He left this world unexpectantly on June 20, 2022, at the age of 38.

Keith was born on September 1, 1983, in Huntington WV. He married the love of his life, Olivia Bays on October 5, 2002. They had one son, Tyler Bays, and shared almost 20 beautiful years of marriage.

Keith worked at Teams Industrial Services in Parkersburg, WV, where his coworkers quickly became like family. He was also a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church in Vincent, Ohio. Keith’s warm spirit and goofy, lighthearted personality could light up a room. He enjoyed telling jokes, playing pranks, and making everyone laugh. His love for life was infectious. He was kind, thoughtful, and giving. He was a protector, a mentor, and a loyal friend. He loved fishing, camping, hunting, coaching his son in wrestling, and decorating everything he could in Ohio State colors. More than anything else in the world, Keith loved God and his family. He was adored by everyone who knew him.

Keith was preceded in death by his Stepfather, Steve Grady, and his aunt, Nancy Barnes.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Olivia Bays, his son, Tyler Bays, his mother, Mary Grady, his two sisters, Melissa and Stephanie Grady, his nephew Zayne Tennant, his cousin Danielle Bright, and many other family members and friends.

A memorial service will be held 1 pm Saturday July 2, 2022, at the Lighthouse Baptist Church, 8135 State Route 339, Vincent, OH, 45784, with Pastor Chuck Kiser officiating.

The family will receive friends from 11am until 1pm at the church. Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre is helping with services.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

