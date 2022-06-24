Obituary: Filer, Shirley Ann

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Shirley Ann Filer, our loving and devoted grandmother, mother, and friend to all whose lives she touched, on June 22, 2022.

She left us while sleeping peacefully at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was in her 85th year. She was born on April 26, 1937 to Curtis Miller and Garvestine Gibson Miller.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Edwin “Skip” Filer and her daughter Sylvia Gail Ware and her beloved brothers William “Bill” Miller (Kay) and Carl “Bud” Miller (Louise).

Shirley is survived by her 2 sisters Sheila Replogle (Doug) and Bonnie Tenney (Ken). Four daughters’ Connie Shipley (Jerry), Anita Pitts (Guy), Linda Lantz (Mike), Bev Wodzinski (Jack), and one son Dwight Smith. Eight grandchildren Theresa Shipley, Josh Shipley (Micah), Paul Harton (Taylor), Kelli Harton (Dustin), Robert Davis (Clara), Darren McFarlin (Christina), Justin Lantz, Dwight Smith II (Sandy). Six great grandchildren.

Her hobbies and interests included family, gardening, bingo, reading and spending time with her beloved dog Myla.

It is our turn to shine your light on the rest of the world, so you may rest in peace. Our family lost a true matriarch, but heaven gained an angel. She may be resting in peace, but she’s still hard at work in our hearts. Our hearts are heavy, but our soul is strong, for we know grandma is at peace.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com

