Obituary: Matheny, Ronald D.

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Ronald D. Matheny, 62, of Belpre passed away June 21 , 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Ron was born March 29, 1960, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Parkersburg, WV to the late Howard “Art” Matheny and Gladys “Lucille” Matheny. He graduated from Warren High School and spent 4 years in the U.S. Navy. He was stationed on the USS Kitty Hawk and was a petty officer 2 nd class machinist mate. He was a Master Mason with Lodge #609 of Belpre. He had several jobs over the years including Belpre Volunteer Firefighter and EMT, but he most recently was driving truck for Summit Oil & Gas. On June 27, 2014, Ron married Samantha Matheny and they shared a wonderful life the last 8 years.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two sons, Shawn Matheny, of Columbus, OH and Michael (Erin) Matheny of Warrensburg, MO. He is also survived by Samantha’s children, Jacob, Ashley, and Emily and his 3 brothers, Tom (Vickie) Matheny of North Adams, MI, Don (Terri) Matheny of Belpre, and Bob (Denise) Matheny of Little Hocking. He is also survived by his two grandsons, Levi, and Wyatt Matheny both of Warrensburg, MO.

Ron loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids, The Ohio State Buckeyes football, riding his motorcycle, and going on vacation with his family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Per his request, there will be no services as this time. Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com

