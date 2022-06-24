Advertisement

Obituary: Matheny, Ronald D.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Ronald D. Matheny Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Ronald D. Matheny, 62, of Belpre passed away June 21 , 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Ron was born March 29, 1960, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Parkersburg, WV to the late Howard “Art” Matheny and Gladys “Lucille” Matheny. He graduated from Warren High School and spent 4 years in the U.S. Navy. He was stationed on the USS Kitty Hawk and was a petty officer 2 nd class machinist mate. He was a Master Mason with Lodge #609 of Belpre. He had several jobs over the years including Belpre Volunteer Firefighter and EMT, but he most recently was driving truck for Summit Oil &amp; Gas. On June 27, 2014, Ron married Samantha Matheny and they shared a wonderful life the last 8 years.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two sons, Shawn Matheny, of Columbus, OH and Michael (Erin) Matheny of Warrensburg, MO. He is also survived by Samantha’s children, Jacob, Ashley, and Emily and his 3 brothers, Tom (Vickie) Matheny of North Adams, MI, Don (Terri) Matheny of Belpre, and Bob (Denise) Matheny of Little Hocking. He is also survived by his two grandsons, Levi, and Wyatt Matheny both of Warrensburg, MO.

Ron loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids, The Ohio State Buckeyes football, riding his motorcycle, and going on vacation with his family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Per his request, there will be no services as this time. Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vicki Leah Patterson
Wood County woman facing felony animal cruelty charges
New attraction coming to Fort Boreman Park
New attraction coming to Fort Boreman Park
Two men arrested for alleged copper theft
Two men arrested in Parkersburg for copper theft
A road is blocked near the scene of a helicopter crash in rural Logan County that involved six...
6 dead in southern W.Va. helicopter crash
Thomas Malone Junior was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery.
Male suspect arrested following robbery investigation

Latest News

Lawrence Keith Bays Jr. Obit
Obituary: Bays Jr., Lawrence “Keith”
Helen Marie Poling Obit
Obituary: Poling, Helen Marie
Mary Jean Wharton Obit
Obituary: Wharton, Mary Jean
Shirley Ann Filer Obit
Obituary: Filer, Shirley Ann