Advertisement

Obituary: Poling, Helen Marie

Helen Marie Poling Obit
Helen Marie Poling Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Helen Marie Poling 85, of Williamstown, WV, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022 at her residence.

She was born December 7, 1936 in Frazeysburg, OH, a daughter of the late John Franklin and Mary Elizabeth Reed Smith.

Helen enjoyed bowling at Emerson Lanes and spending time with her family. She was a member of Sand Hill United Methodist Church for over 50 years where she actively served and sang in the choir.

She is survived by her four daughters, Vicki Lyons of Vienna, WV, Melissa King of Columbia, SC, Melinda Lott (Jim) of Williamstown and Lauren Workman of Parkersburg, WV; two brothers, William Smith of Mesa, AZ and Phil Smith of Kent, OH; grandchildren, Darren Lott (Autumn Beck) of Williamstown, Jessica Osborne (Jason) of Little Mountain, SC, Cody Lyons (Lillian) of Williamstown and Ryan Lott (Sena) of Williamstown; and great-grandchildren, Kameron Beck, Abigail Osborne, William Osborne, Cayson Lyons, Kadence and Makaela Bandy, Carter Lott, Stella Lott and Jonathan Workman.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Buddy Poling, April 5, 2015.

Private inurnment will be at a later date at the convenience of the family at the Riverview Cemetery.

A special thank you to the staff of Amedisys Hospice and personal caregivers that took care of Helen at her home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Williamstown Athletic Boosters in c/o Williamstown High School, 219 5th St. Williamstown, WV, 26187.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, Vienna is honored to serve the Poling family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vicki Leah Patterson
Wood County woman facing felony animal cruelty charges
New attraction coming to Fort Boreman Park
New attraction coming to Fort Boreman Park
Two men arrested for alleged copper theft
Two men arrested in Parkersburg for copper theft
A road is blocked near the scene of a helicopter crash in rural Logan County that involved six...
6 dead in southern W.Va. helicopter crash
Thomas Malone Junior was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery.
Male suspect arrested following robbery investigation

Latest News

Lawrence Keith Bays Jr. Obit
Obituary: Bays Jr., Lawrence “Keith”
Ronald D. Matheny Obit
Obituary: Matheny, Ronald D.
Mary Jean Wharton Obit
Obituary: Wharton, Mary Jean
Shirley Ann Filer Obit
Obituary: Filer, Shirley Ann