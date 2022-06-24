Obituary: Poling, Helen Marie

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Helen Marie Poling 85, of Williamstown, WV, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022 at her residence.

She was born December 7, 1936 in Frazeysburg, OH, a daughter of the late John Franklin and Mary Elizabeth Reed Smith.

Helen enjoyed bowling at Emerson Lanes and spending time with her family. She was a member of Sand Hill United Methodist Church for over 50 years where she actively served and sang in the choir.

She is survived by her four daughters, Vicki Lyons of Vienna, WV, Melissa King of Columbia, SC, Melinda Lott (Jim) of Williamstown and Lauren Workman of Parkersburg, WV; two brothers, William Smith of Mesa, AZ and Phil Smith of Kent, OH; grandchildren, Darren Lott (Autumn Beck) of Williamstown, Jessica Osborne (Jason) of Little Mountain, SC, Cody Lyons (Lillian) of Williamstown and Ryan Lott (Sena) of Williamstown; and great-grandchildren, Kameron Beck, Abigail Osborne, William Osborne, Cayson Lyons, Kadence and Makaela Bandy, Carter Lott, Stella Lott and Jonathan Workman.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Buddy Poling, April 5, 2015.

Private inurnment will be at a later date at the convenience of the family at the Riverview Cemetery.

A special thank you to the staff of Amedisys Hospice and personal caregivers that took care of Helen at her home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Williamstown Athletic Boosters in c/o Williamstown High School, 219 5th St. Williamstown, WV, 26187.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, Vienna is honored to serve the Poling family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.