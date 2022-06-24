Advertisement

Obituary: Smith, Rickey Glen

By Andrew Noll
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
STOCKPORT, Ohio (WTAP) - Rickey Glen Smith, 67, of Stockport, Ohio, died Friday, June 24, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on November 23, 1954 in Belleville, WV to Wilbert Glen and Eva Marian Gorrell Smith.

Rick was a welder, working for Benson Truck Bodies, retiring in 2006 after 30 years of employment. He enjoyed farming, helping his grandson with his dirt track racing, hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Deidra Jane Guinn Smith, whom he married on December 26, 1980; daughter, Angela Smith; grandchildren, Harley Miller and Justin and Hailey Hickman; great granddaughter, Marlee; brother, James Smith (Sheryl); and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Vickie Aguilar.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 27, 2022 at the Barlow Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery in Stockport. Visitation will be on Sunday, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Rick’s family would like to thank Dr. Kelli Cawley, her staff and everyone at Amedisys Hospice, for all their loving care. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Rick’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

