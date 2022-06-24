Obituary: Wharton, Mary Jean

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Mary Jean Wharton passed away on June 13 after a brief illness in Marietta, Ohio.

She was born in Marietta on July 21,1928 to Guy and Shellie Edith Beardmore.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her older sister Ruth Wharton inFebruary 2022, her oldest son Mark Wharton, and her best friend Judy Hoff.

She is survived by her husband Bill Wharton whom she married on Sept 5, 1948. They were in their 74th year of marriage. Also surviving is their daughter-in-law, Julie Wharton (Mark) of Marietta, sons Craig (Diane) Wharton of Crownsville, Maryland, Paul (Silvia) Wharton of Coppell, Texas, and Keith (Leslie) Wharton of Hollister, California. Her special niece, Lisa (Paul) Wharton of Buckhannon, West Virginia also survives. A nephew, Jim (Mary) McKee remains in Zanesville, Ohio. Mary had 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Mary was a graduate of the Marietta High School Class of 1946 and then from a business school in Zanesville. She went to work in 1970 at the Citizen’s National Bank in downtown Marietta, retiring after 25 years in 1995. A devout Christian, Mary was a member of the 6th & Washington Church of Christ for over 80 years. She was a wonderful mother who supported her sons throughout their lives. She and Bill were Marietta High Band Boosters for years and faithfully attended band and sporting events for all of us.

Hadley Funeral Home is helping with arrangements. Roger Rush will conduct the memorial service on July 1 at 11:00 am at the Hadley Funeral Home on the Pike in Marietta.

Calling hours will be 1 hour before the service with a luncheon to follow at the Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the 6th and Washington Streets Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

