Pet of the Week: Sugar from the Humane Society of Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Sugar! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

Sugar is a boxer mix dog from the the Humane Society of Parkersburg.

Sugar is just over one year old, and she always is looking for a chance to sit with any person! Sugar loves to receive as many pets as she can. She is good with people of all ages, other dogs and cats.

HSOP’s Taylor Nutter claims that Sugar is desperately looking for her forever home.

If you are looking to adopt Sugar or any other pets from the Humane Society of Parkersburg, make sure to visit their website https://www.hsop.org/ and head to the adoption tab to find more information.

