Reaction to Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe V. Wade

(WTAP) - On Friday, June 24, the United State Supreme Court voted six to three to overturn Roe V. Wade. As of now, this means abortion rights are no longer constitutional.

West Virginia’s only abortion clinic, Women’s Health Center of West Virginia, stopped performing abortions following the ruling.

Following the ruling of Roe V. Wade, Judge Barrett of Southern District U.S. Federal Court granted Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s request to allow a previously blocked abortion ban to take effect.

The Heartbeat Bill is now the law. pic.twitter.com/ipO9fMQ4H0 — Attorney General Dave Yost (@DaveYostOH) June 24, 2022

Across the state of Ohio, abortion after approximately six weeks of pregnancy, or until a heartbeat can be detected, is banned.

Previously Ohio did not ban most abortions until the 22nd week of pregnancy; after that, they’re allowed only to save a patient’s life or when their health is seriously compromised.

Here are reactions from local and statewide officials in West Virginia and Ohio to the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling.

Ohio U.S. Senator Rob Portman:

My statement on the Supreme Court’s Dobbs Decision today: pic.twitter.com/itaTtuoOxo — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) June 24, 2022

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine:

Full text of tonight's remarks: https://t.co/D84UJIOdPd — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 24, 2022

West Virginia Democratic Party:

National Right to Life in Conjunction with Affiliate West Virginians for Life:

“This is a great day for preborn children and their mothers. The Court has correctly decided that a right to abortion is not in the constitution, thereby allowing the people, through their elected representatives, to have a voice in this very important decision,” said Carol Tobias, president of National Right to Life.

“We are thrilled with the decision rendered by the Supreme Court today,” said Dr. Wanda Franz, president of West Virginians for Life. She added, “We are so happy to be able to live in a country that is no longer damaged by the legalized killing of our most vulnerable members.”

Elizabeth Walters: Ohio Democratic Party Chair:

We will continue to fight so that women can make these personal decisions with their doctors and without unwanted and unnecessary interference from politicians. This November, Ohioans will take their outrage to the polls and defeat the Republicans who gutted our freedom pic.twitter.com/CJB3kD33Eg — Elizabeth Walters (@lizmwalters) June 24, 2022

Ohio Governor Candidate Nan Whaley:

“This is no longer a hypothetical. Unfortunately for women in Ohio, the Court’s decision to strike down Roe means that Governor DeWine will move to criminalize abortion. That means women in Ohio will have the right to a safe and legal abortion taken away from them, even if their life is at risk or if they’ve been the victim of rape or incest. It’s exactly what Mike DeWine and the extremists in the Ohio Legislature want, and that’s unacceptable.”

“This election has never been more important. If DeWine is reelected, he’ll take Ohio women back to a time when abortion was criminalized and dangerous. The right to access safe and legal abortion and reproductive care is on the ballot this November. Ohioans have an opportunity to elect a pro-choice governor who won’t interfere with a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body.”

West Virginia Congressman David McKinley:

For nearly 50 years, the Supreme Court’s ruling of Roe v. Wade has threatened the lives of millions of innocent unborn children. Today, the Court has taken a historic step to correct this decades-old error. I applaud this decision that will save countless innocent lives,”

“This decision returns the power to the states to protect the unborn. We must continue to fight the extreme abortion-on-demand, at-any-time agenda and be a voice for the lives of unborn children.”

Ohio U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown:

“For fifty years, women in America had the right to make their own personal health care decisions. Today, five judges handed that right over to politicians. This will be the first generation of women to grow up with fewer rights and freedoms than their mothers and grandmothers, and this burden will be disproportionately carried by low-income women and women of color. This is a radical decision by an increasingly out-of-touch court, and Americans won’t stand for it. When, how, and whether to have a family is one of the most personal and meaningful decisions we make in life, and the freedom to make those decisions for yourself, free from political interference, should be available to everyone. The president and Congress must take action restoring protections for women to make their own health choices, and women will make their voices heard in voting booths around Ohio and the country this November.”

Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted:

Lt. Governor @JonHusted issued the following statement regarding the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision: pic.twitter.com/7KjeXBEZP5 — Lt. Governor Jon Husted (@LtGovHusted) June 24, 2022

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey:

“This historic decision is long past due, although it took nearly 50 years to overturn several flawed Supreme Court decisions that have led to the tragic deaths of more than 60 million unborn children,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “I am proud to stand with those who agree that the law must afford the unborn the same rights as everyone, most especially the inviolable right to life. Our Constitution should never have been interpreted in a way that lets it override the states’ compelling interest to protect innocent life.” “In the next few days, I will be providing a legal opinion to the Legislature about how it should proceed to save as many babies’ lives as humanly and legally possible,”

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost:

AG Yost's statement on today's Roe v. Wade decision by #SCOTUS



Video: https://t.co/XGmnfDFX6b pic.twitter.com/TH1zncFlLZ — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost (@OhioAG) June 24, 2022

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice:

“I applaud the Supreme Court’s courageous decision today. I’ve said many times that I very proudly stand for life and I am rock-solid against abortion, and I believe that every human life is a miracle worth protecting.”I will not hesitate to call a special session after consulting with the Legislature and my legal team if clarification in our laws needs to be made.”

Ohio Congressman Bill Johnson:

“Today marks a landmark and historic decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in favor of life. It’s a great day! After oral arguments concluded last December, it was fairly clear that several justices had significant concerns with the legal foundation Roe and Casey rested on.”

“But now, finally, 2022 is the year that the extraordinarily divisive issue of abortion is removed from the unelected federal judiciary and returned to the citizens of each state to decide for themselves through their state legislatures. And that’s as it should be.”

“I hope Ohio now follows suit with a similar law to the one enacted and upheld in Mississippi. Liberal states, like California and New York, will likely vote to become hubs for abortion. And while I would vehemently disagree with their decision, it would be up to the voters in those states. And that’s the point: today’s Supreme Court decision, authored by Justice Alito, rightfully allows states to make their own decisions; it does not ban abortion. But today marks an important return to the federalism on which our Constitution is based.”

“Today is unquestionably a huge win for the pro-life community. Those who’ve worked so hard for nearly five decades fighting to recognize and protect the life of the unborn - the most vulnerable and innocent among us - have reason to rejoice. However, pro-life Americans must continue to stand up and speak out for the sanctity of life.”

“President Trump understood that, and it’s why his administration worked so hard to implement policies to defend the unborn, and appointed countless pro-life district and circuit court judges and three Supreme Court justices who decide cases according to the Constitution and not political passions. Without President Trump and Senate Republicans standing strong on federal court confirmations, today’s landmark ruling simply wouldn’t have happened.”

“Finally, today’s ruling highlights the courage of several justices who refused to be intimidated by threats of violence and daily protests at their homes. They should be commended for putting the integrity of the Constitution above their own comfort and safety.”

Ohio U.S. Senate Candidate JD Vance:

My statement on today’s historic Supreme Court ruling: pic.twitter.com/50ffaClUSd — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) June 24, 2022

Ohio U.S. Senate Candidate Tim Ryan:

“Today’s disastrous decision is the largest case of government overreach in my lifetime. By overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court is gutting a long-established right in order to put politicians between women and their doctors. Even worse, this ruling gives the green light to those here in Ohio who have introduced legislation that would deny women access to potentially lifesaving care, and threaten to put women and doctors in jail.

We saw this coming, which is why as a member of Congress I’ve voted repeatedly to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act, only to watch it die in the Senate along with so many other bills that would protect health care and help women and families. It’s clear the Senate is not working the way it’s supposed to and Ohio women will pay the price. It has never been more important that we expand our pro-choice majority, end the filibuster, and pass legislation to protect the fundamental right to an abortion.”

West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito:

My statement on the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization: pic.twitter.com/SeBKSMiWf9 — Shelley Moore Capito (@SenCapito) June 24, 2022

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin:

My statement on the decision by the Supreme Court of the United States to overturn Roe v. Wade: pic.twitter.com/b8bYUP6Zy5 — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) June 24, 2022

