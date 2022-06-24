Advertisement

Samara Nunn named Gatorade West Virginia Girls Soccer Player of the Year

By Ryan Wilson
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Parkersburg South soccer player Samara Nunn was recognized on Thursday as the Gatorade West Virginia Girls Soccer Player of the Year for the 2021-22 season.

Samara finished her senior season scoring 36 goals, and had an additional 18 assists for a Patriots team that went 18-3-2, and got to the Class AAA Regional Championship game.

Samara is heading to Division 1 Alcorn State University to continue her soccer playing career.

