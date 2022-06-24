Shortages in law enforcement, many leaving and few applying

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Officials in law enforcement are saying that there are staffing shortages in their line of work.

There is a significant increase in personnel shortages in police departments and other forms of law enforcement across the nation.

According to Wood County Sheriff, Rick Woodyard there is a 44 percent increase in retirements and an 18 percent increase in people quitting and getting out of law enforcement.

Woodyard says that the department is seeing a significantly lower amount of people taking the test to become a deputy compared to the past.

“When we put out notices for the test, we were getting five, six, seven people testing. When we used to see up in the 80′s and hundreds -- over 100 people testing for the job. The lack of interest in all of it. From the 911 Center to law enforcement, EMS/Fire is trickling down into areas like Wood County,” says Woodyard.

Woodyard also says that the pandemic took a significant toll on the officers.

As the stress of the pandemic and calls they caused serious stress and many officers came down sick with COVID-19.

