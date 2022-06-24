Advertisement

Single-vehicle fatal wreck on Route 50

Single-vehicle fatal wreck on Route 50
Single-vehicle fatal wreck on Route 50(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - One man is dead after a crash Friday afternoon on Route 50 near the Blennerhassett Bridge.

The crash happened shortly after two.

According to Wood County Sheriff, Rick Woodyard the victim in the car was driving west towards the bridge.

The driver of the car following behind noticed the car start to swerve and then flip over on to its top.

The following driver was a doctor who stopped and help provide first aid the victim.

The driver of the car that crashed was a 95-year-old man who did die at the scene.

The Wood County crash team is looking into what caused the crash.

Parkersburg police, Wood County sheriff’s department, Blennerhassett volunteer fire department, and Camden Clark ambulance were all on scene.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vicki Leah Patterson
Wood County woman facing felony animal cruelty charges
New attraction coming to Fort Boreman Park
New attraction coming to Fort Boreman Park
Two men arrested for alleged copper theft
Two men arrested in Parkersburg for copper theft
A road is blocked near the scene of a helicopter crash in rural Logan County that involved six...
6 dead in southern W.Va. helicopter crash
Thomas Malone Junior was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery.
Male suspect arrested following robbery investigation

Latest News

Shortages in law enforcement, many leaving and few applying
Shortages in law enforcement, many leaving and few applying
Supreme Court Rules
Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe V. Wade
WorkForce West Virginia says some people in the state are reporting they have received...
WorkForce West Virginia says some receiving fraudulent texts
Frenzy outside Supreme Court after reversal of abortion protections
Frenzy outside the Supreme Court after reversal of abortion protections