Single-vehicle fatal wreck on Route 50

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - One man is dead after a crash Friday afternoon on Route 50 near the Blennerhassett Bridge.

The crash happened shortly after two.

According to Wood County Sheriff, Rick Woodyard the victim in the car was driving west towards the bridge.

The driver of the car following behind noticed the car start to swerve and then flip over on to its top.

The following driver was a doctor who stopped and help provide first aid the victim.

The driver of the car that crashed was a 95-year-old man who did die at the scene.

The Wood County crash team is looking into what caused the crash.

Parkersburg police, Wood County sheriff’s department, Blennerhassett volunteer fire department, and Camden Clark ambulance were all on scene.

