Supreme Court Rules(Alexa Griffey)
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe V. Wade Friday morning.

The 6 - 3 vote decision means there is no longer a federal constitutional right to abortions.

The ruling sends abortion decisions back to the state level.

Emotions across the country have been high because of the ruling.

We talked to two politicians, Judy Stephens, the head of the Wood County Democratic Party and West Virginia Attorney General, Patrick Morrisey.

The two had different reactions to the ruling.

Stephens told us she’ll be taking part in a rally this evening in Vienna.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

