West Virginia Interstate Fair holds Swine Jackpot Show

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Interstate fair has something for everyone and today they have something for pig lovers.

A pig show will take place tonight at 7p.m. no pigs will be sold at the show but is used instead for practice for some members of FFA.

President of the Blennerhassett FFA, Jordyne Lockhart, says she is excited to get the experience.

Mainly to get the experience of showing the pig and getting to see how well the other members show their pigs and how they work with them,” Lockhart said.

The winner of the show tonight could win up to $250.

For more information on the remaining fair events you can visit wvif.com

