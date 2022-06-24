Advertisement

WorkForce West Virginia says some receiving fraudulent texts

WorkForce West Virginia says some people in the state are reporting they have received fraudulent texts offering payments.
WorkForce West Virginia says some people in the state are reporting they have received fraudulent texts offering payments.(WDTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - WorkForce West Virginia says some people in the state are reporting they have received fraudulent texts offering payments.

The text messages claim to be associated with the Job Jumpstart Program and say the recipient has a payment available, then asks the person to click on a link.

WorkForce says the website is also fraudulent and dangerous. The agency says it does not send text messages to Job Jumpstart applicants or claimants.

It said the text messages are fraudulent and shouldn’t be responded to or clicked. WorkForce West Virginia is a division of the state Department of Commerce.

