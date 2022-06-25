Advertisement

Camp Kootaga celebrates 100 year anniversary

Camp Kootaga celebrates 100 years
Camp Kootaga celebrates 100 years(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jun. 25, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - 1922 was the first year Camp Kootaga was established and on June 25,2022 they celebrated their 100th year of being a camp.

District Director, Michael Cidor, believes this is just the start of the impact.

“We’ve been here 100 year and we’re looking forward to a future of 100 more. We’ve touched tens of thousands of scouting lives throughout that 100 years. We hope to continue that service as long as we can,” Cidor said.

Over the 100 years scouts have learned a lifetime of information and knowledge to help them mature into adults.

“We had a couple folks that have been here and coming here for over 50 years, 60 years so it’s really cool to see people who come here, benefited from this program and are able to now talk to our younger generation about the experiences they’ve had here and help mold them ad guide them through their future as well,” said Cidor.

Cidor says over the 100 years that have passed one thing about Camp Katooga and the scouts have stayed the same.

“I think the scouting movement as it is, is really still the core of the 12 points of the scout law that make it what scouting is,” Cidor said.

