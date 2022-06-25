Advertisement

Latrobe Street Mission places their clothing drive trailer for clothing recycling program

Latrobe St Mission clothing trailer
Latrobe St Mission clothing trailer(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Jun. 25, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The clothing trailer has arrived at Stout Memorial United Methodist Church to start the Latrobe Street Mission clothing recycling program.

At this trailer you can bring any type of clothing no matter how stained, torn or old but the only exception is no wet clothing.

The trailer will stay in the church lot until Saturday July 2.

If the clothing isn’t able to be worn the mission will still recycle the clothing to take it out of the landfill.

Pastor of the church, Cynthia Eakle, says it makes her heart happy to be involved in a project like this.

“I think it’s wonderful to know that my clothing that may have some stains on it even could still be a help to someone because even that material is sold and used to support LSM. Every piece of clothing whether it’s an old piece of clothing or a newer piece of clothing will go to help someone so that makes my heart happy,” Eakle said.

