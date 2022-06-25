Advertisement

Local rally protests Friday Supreme Court decision

The Supreme court ruled in a 6-3 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, leaving abortion access up...
The Supreme court ruled in a 6-3 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, leaving abortion access up to the states to decide.(WEAU)
By Kirk Greenfield
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -There was plenty of emotion Friday evening as protesters rallied in Vienna to object to the recent Supreme Court decision

At least five dozen protesters rallied outside the Planned Parenthood administrative offices Friday evening, in a protest over the voiding of Roe-Vs.-Wade.

The crowd chanted and cheer with homemade signs.

Representatives of women’s groups and reproductive service organizations were also in the crowd.

An organizer says they spread the word through social media on the spur of the moment.

Although West Virginia may no long consider abortion under the new declaration, Ohio may still provide the services for a time.

There were no counter-protesters present at the rally.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vicki Leah Patterson
Wood County woman facing felony animal cruelty charges
New attraction coming to Fort Boreman Park
New attraction coming to Fort Boreman Park
Two men arrested for alleged copper theft
Two men arrested in Parkersburg for copper theft
Single-vehicle fatal wreck on Route 50
Single-vehicle fatal wreck on Route 50
A road is blocked near the scene of a helicopter crash in rural Logan County that involved six...
6 dead in southern W.Va. helicopter crash

Latest News

The United State Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe V. Wade.
Reaction to Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe V. Wade
Counselors and veterans want people to be mindful of others on July 4th
Counselors and veterans want people to be mindful of others on July 4th
Meals typically include protein, fruit, vegetables, and grain.
Local summer program offers free hot meals for kids
Free camp at Marietta College
Free engineering and science summer camp at Marietta College