Local rally protests Friday Supreme Court decision

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -There was plenty of emotion Friday evening as protesters rallied in Vienna to object to the recent Supreme Court decision

At least five dozen protesters rallied outside the Planned Parenthood administrative offices Friday evening, in a protest over the voiding of Roe-Vs.-Wade.

The crowd chanted and cheer with homemade signs.

Representatives of women’s groups and reproductive service organizations were also in the crowd.

An organizer says they spread the word through social media on the spur of the moment.

Although West Virginia may no long consider abortion under the new declaration, Ohio may still provide the services for a time.

There were no counter-protesters present at the rally.

