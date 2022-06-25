Advertisement

Vienna’s substance abuse treatment facility ordinance passes final reading

This ordinance regulates where residential substance use treatment facilities can go.
This ordinance regulates where residential substance use treatment facilities can go.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 12:34 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Vienna’s substance abuse treatment facility ordinance passed unanimously Thursday night. It was the ordinance’s second reading. It also passed unanimously for its first reading.

Mayor Rapp explained that it will take place of the moratorium.

The moratorium is scheduled to end June 30th.

Last year, the city government asked for a year to sort regulations out. Rapp said the hope was for the state legislature to offer guidance but the city didn’t get much help from the state.

The treatment facility ordinance regulates where residential substance use treatment facilities can go.

Under the ordinance, they have to be at least 250 feet away from a residential district, 500 feet away from a public or parochial school, and 100 feet away from any other residential substance use treatment facility.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Single-vehicle fatal wreck on Route 50
Single-vehicle fatal wreck on Route 50
Two men arrested for alleged copper theft
Two men arrested in Parkersburg for copper theft
Thomas Malone Junior was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery.
Male suspect arrested following robbery investigation
Vicki Leah Patterson
Wood County woman facing felony animal cruelty charges
New attraction coming to Fort Boreman Park
New attraction coming to Fort Boreman Park

Latest News

WTAP News at 6-Sketch the Outdoors-June 24, 2022
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors-June 24, 2022
WTAP News @ 11-June 17, 2022-Sketch the Outdoorss
WTAP News @ 11 - June 17, 2022, Sketch the Outdoors
Protest in support of abortion outside Planned Parenthood
Local rally protests Friday Supreme Court decision
The United State Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe V. Wade.
Reaction to Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe V. Wade