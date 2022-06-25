Vienna’s substance abuse treatment facility ordinance passes final reading

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Vienna’s substance abuse treatment facility ordinance passed unanimously Thursday night. It was the ordinance’s second reading. It also passed unanimously for its first reading.

Mayor Rapp explained that it will take place of the moratorium.

The moratorium is scheduled to end June 30th.

Last year, the city government asked for a year to sort regulations out. Rapp said the hope was for the state legislature to offer guidance but the city didn’t get much help from the state.

The treatment facility ordinance regulates where residential substance use treatment facilities can go.

Under the ordinance, they have to be at least 250 feet away from a residential district, 500 feet away from a public or parochial school, and 100 feet away from any other residential substance use treatment facility.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.