Great Lakes Division Solo Series holds 300th race

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Great Lakes Division Solo Series reached a milestone today.

They held their 300th race on Sunday afternoon.

Ray Jason, Great Lakes Division Coordinator, credits the family-like environment as one of the reasons the sport has grown since he started.

“That’s what attracts our community and the people that come, we have people that show up the first time we call them newbies and we welcome them with open arms. If they have any questions, concerns, or problems please speak up and we will help them out whether they get lost on the course, if they have car problems whatever if they are out today,” said Jason.

Another reason he says the sport is constantly growing is because of our veterans.

“It gives them a sense of normalcy in their lives to experience things they normally wouldn’t have an opportunity to. To come out and drive a car in a controlled environment, have fun with camaraderie, interact with other members here,” Jason said.

Jason says he believes the sport can continue to grow as long as they keep getting the support from the community and specifically from the veterans.

“We see it going as far as they want to take it with the veterans as long as the veterans want to come out and participate or try it we’re more than willing, ready and able to help them out,” Jason said.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.