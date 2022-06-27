Advertisement

D.J. Cunningham returns to Waterford as head boy’s basketball coach

By Ryan Wilson
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WATERFORD, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Waterford Wildcats have brought in one of their own to lead their boy’s basketball program.

D.J. Cunningham returns to replace Tom Simms as the head coach for the Waterford basketball team, a program he played for from 2006 until 2009.

Cunningham played at University of North Carolina-Asheville for his college career, and played brief professional basketball overseas, and recently returned to coach Waterford’s junior high school team.

Cunningham believes it was a no-brainer to return home and coach his old team.

“It’s a great community,” Cunningham said. “You could not ask for a better opportunity in my opinion. I’m extremely humbled at the opportunity, and we’re very excited for what we’ve got this year.”

Cunningham wants to continue to bring the toughness that his Waterford teams showed in his playing days, and his teams will always give full effort when out on the court.

“We’re going to get after it,” said Cunningham. “We’re going to work hard, you’re going to know when you walk in this gym that you’re in a dogfight. So, we’re going to keep building on what we’ve got, and we’re going to bring a lot of fire to it.”

