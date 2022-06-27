Advertisement

Fourth of July Carnival is returning to Parkersburg City Park

The free carnival will open Thursday
WTAP News @ 5- free 4th of july carnival back at city park
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The free Fourth of July Carnival is coming back once again to the Parkersburg City Park.

The free carnival is put on by the American Legion each year.

For this year’s activities, they will be using a new vending company for the rides. Roger Loughry, a member of the American Legion Post 15, tells that while they are using a new vendor, the carnival will be similar to previous years. Visitors can expect rides, booths to buy different items, and hopefully more food trucks than other years.

The carnival opens with a preview night on Thursday July 30th from 6 - 10.

Admission to go inside is free, but a wristband must be purchased to ride any rides. Wristband prices range from $15 - $30 depending on the day and time of entrance.

Loughry says that anyone interested in getting more information about times, prices and activities can visit the American Legion’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Single-vehicle fatal wreck on Route 50
Single-vehicle fatal wreck on Route 50
Authorities say police officers in Ohio have fatally shot a man after a car chase.
Ohio officers kill man in parking lot following car chase
Protest in support of abortion outside Planned Parenthood
Local rally protests Friday Supreme Court decision
The Great Lakes Division Solo Series reached a milestone this weekend.
Great Lakes Division Solo Series holds 300th race

Latest News

Wine sentencing hearing continued
Madison Wine sentencing continued
Walter Wright Naval Veteran, reflects on his time of service and what independence day means to...
Naval Veteran reflects on his time of service and what independence day means to him
Parkersburg Salvation Army has new commanding officers
Parkersburg Salvation Army has new commanding officers
WV Interstate Fair comes to an end
West Virginia Interstate Fair comes to an end for the year