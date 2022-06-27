Fourth of July Carnival is returning to Parkersburg City Park

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The free Fourth of July Carnival is coming back once again to the Parkersburg City Park.

The free carnival is put on by the American Legion each year.

For this year’s activities, they will be using a new vending company for the rides. Roger Loughry, a member of the American Legion Post 15, tells that while they are using a new vendor, the carnival will be similar to previous years. Visitors can expect rides, booths to buy different items, and hopefully more food trucks than other years.

The carnival opens with a preview night on Thursday July 30th from 6 - 10.

Admission to go inside is free, but a wristband must be purchased to ride any rides. Wristband prices range from $15 - $30 depending on the day and time of entrance.

Loughry says that anyone interested in getting more information about times, prices and activities can visit the American Legion’s Facebook page.

