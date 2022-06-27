Advertisement

Fourth of July fireworks to be set off from Fort Boreman

Fireworks will be set off from Fort Boreman Hill
Fireworks will be set off from Fort Boreman Hill(Alexa Griffey)
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Jun. 27, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The annual Fourth of July fireworks will once again be fired off from Fort Boreman hill.

The 25 minute firework show will start at 10 :00 p.m. on July 4th and can be seen in several locations throughout the city.

The location at Fort Boreman hill has been used for the past several years.

The firework show was previously located at the City Park, with its last show being in 2019. The decision to move locations to Fort Boreman was chosen for several reasons.

Parkersburg Fire Chief Jason Matthews told us some of the reasons for switching locations. One of the biggest reasons included a larger safety buffer zone.

This means that they can put on a larger show that more of the public can see. When the show was located at the City Park, only ground fireworks could be used. Now, the show can use as large of shells as they can.

Fire Chief Matthews went on to recommend watching the fireworks and leaving it to the trained professionals to help avoid injuries and potential fires.

