Madison Wine sentencing continued

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -A woman found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder will wait a little bit longer to be sentenced.

Madison Wine had a sentencing hearing Monday in Judge JD Beane’s court. Her defense lawyer asked the court to continue the sentencing because he wants transcripts to help him with post-trial motions.

The state objected, but Judge Beane ultimately granted the motion. Wine will have a status hearing on August third at 3:15 p.m. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at that time.

Also at the sentencing hearing, two counts of Wine’s were dropped. Along with two counts of first-degree murder, she was found guilty of two counts of felony murder. According to the special prosecutor, a person cannot be convicted and sentenced for both first-degree murder and felony murder. The court moved to dismiss the two counts of felony murder on procedural grounds.

Wine could serve life in person. She will be eligible for parole in 15 years because she committed the crime when was a juvenile and then she was tried as adult status.

