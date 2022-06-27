Obituary: Boop, Terry Lee

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Terry Lee Boop, 83 of Belpre, Ohio died on June 23, 2022 at the Waterview Pointe in Marietta, Ohio.

He was born March 23, 1939 in Brilliant, Ohio and was the son of the late Kenneth William and Martha Marie Carter Boop.

He retired from E. I. DuPont in 1997 after 35 years of service. He had been a member of the Little Hocking Church of Christ. He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Survivors include his wife of “all his life” (63 years) Wanda Irene Kidder Boop, 3 daughters, Terri L. McGoye (Steve) of Vincent, Ohio, Cindy L. Boop Eddy of Sebastian, FL, Susan D. Boop Knotts (Clinton) of Little Hocking, Ohio. Also surviving are his grandchildren, April Abbott (Justin), James Ryan Andrews, Randi Eddy-Vanyo (Rob), Vince Knotts (Niki), Trace Knotts (Amanda), Mathew McGoye, great grandchildren, Abrionna, Justice, Carden, Jayne, Raelyn, Harper, James Jr., Kynslee, Mikey, and Camila.He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Kenneth William Boop, a brother Arlen Boop, two sister-in-laws, Thelma Boop, and Jean Kidder. In-laws Lucille and John William Kidder Sr.

There will be a Memorial Service on August 27, 2022 at the Little Hocking Church of Christ with Steve Fuchs officiating.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Sylvia his sunshine girl, Roger Martin, his best friend of over 50 years and Roger’s son, Ronnie, Amedysis Health Care and Waterview Pointe for all of their care.

