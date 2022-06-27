Obituary: Douglas Sr., David Franklin “Frank”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - David Franklin ``Frank” Douglas Sr., 80, of Parkersburg passed away June 25, 2022 at his residence.

He was born March 29,1942 in lvydale, WV a son of the late Darrel Douglas and Mary (Ward) Douglas. He was a graduate of Clay County High School and was employed by Eramet Corp. He enjoyed life by fishing, spending time with family and he loved watching westerns.

But Frank was married to his greatest love, Mavis (Hickman) Douglas, for 57 years. Frank is survived by his wife, Mavis Douglas; one daughter, Tammy Lea Styler of Parkersburg; two sons, David Douglas Jr. (Shelly) of Washington WV and Thomas Douglas of Parkersburg; one sister, Beverly Schoonover (Jock) of lvydale, WV; four grandchildren, David Douglas Ill, Jacob Douglas, Madison Douglas and Kelly Trippett.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Beulah Douglas.

Graveside service will be held 1: 00 Thursday, June 30, 2022 at the Orlando Cemetery in Orlando, WV, with Pastor William ``Delmas” Singleton officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

The Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to have served the Douglas family

