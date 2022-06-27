Advertisement

Obituary: Frederick, Margret Cornelia

By Andrew Noll
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GRANTSVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Margret Cornelia Frederick, 86, of Grantsville West Virginia, passed away at Clay Health Care Center on June 25, 2022.

She was born on August 6, 1935, to Phillip and Ruby Helen Yeager Malone in Elizabeth, West Virginia.

She was married to the late Owen E. Frederick where they lived together in Grantsville, West Virginia. Margret is survived by five children, Brenda Morris, Larry Henthorn, Patricia Connell, Lorri Cunningham, and Lisa Young. She has five grandchildren, Edward Morris, Jimmy Connell, Christopher Cunningham, Travis Young, and the late Tim Henthorn. She is also survived by two great grandchildren, Brantley and Raelynn Connell. She will always be forever in our hearts and memories.

Margret was dearly loved by all who knew her. She dedicated her life to helping those in need.

Margret is being cared for by Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV. 

In keeping with her wishes, no public service will be held. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

