Obituary: Hill, Carol B.

COOLVILLE, Ohio (WTAP) - Carol B. Hill, 69, of Coolville, Ohio passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

Born on February 20, 1953 in Peekskill, NY to the late David and Muriel Bogue. She graduated from Christopher Newport College with a degree in Spanish and Education. She went on to get her Master’s Degree from Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati, Ohio. She spent most of her teaching career at Marietta City Schools. She also taught at Frontier, Fort Frye, Marietta College and Washington State Community College. Her hobbies included traveling and quilting. She owned Puzzle Piece Quilt Shop for a few years, where she made many lifelong friendships.

More importantly, she is survived by her husband of 43 years, Carl Hill. Carol married Carl on July 1, 1978. Their children, Jason (Amy) Hill of Alexandra, VA, Carrie (John) Smithberger of Beverly, OH and Shelley (Adam) Hamrick of Coolville, OH. Carol also has seven grandchildren, Erin Flick, Avery, Zoey and Blake Smithberger, Austin, Morgan and Mason Hamrick.

According to her wishes, she will be cremated with no services to be held at this time.

The family would like to give a special thank you to all of the hospice nurses and aides and the entire staff at Rockland Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

