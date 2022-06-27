Obituary: Sandy, Michael Ray

BELLEVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Michael Ray Sandy, 65, of Belleville died June 24, 2022 at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh, PA.

He was born at home in Belleville, WV on January 18, 1957 and was the son of the late Harold Ray and Mary Wildman Sandy.

He retired from I.E. DuPont as a chemical operator after 38 years of service at the age of 58. He loved the outdoors, camping, trout fishing, farming and Bluegrass music. He was a man of many talents and loved to help others. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

Michael is survived by his wife of 48 years, Catherine Bonar Sandy; four children, Amber Sandy, Jeremy (Kelly) Sandy, Ashley (Matt) Estep, Alison (Andy) Norman; eight grandchildren, Kaylie (Nathan Alfred) Dugan, Brooke, Grace and Derek Sandy, Benson, Cole and Lincoln Estep, Brantley Norman; two others he considered as his granddaughters, Ava Adams and Paisley Staats; two great grandchildren, Caroline and Kate Alfred; siblings, Debra (Randy Smith) Davis, James (Betsi) Sandy, Rebecca (Brian) Gates, Dianna (Rick Buckbe) Sandy; many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Thursday 2:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Larry Dale officiating.

Visitation will be held Wednesday 2-8 pm at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

