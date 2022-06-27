Obituary: Smarr, Charles E.

WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - Charles E. Smarr, 96, of Walker died June 24, 2022 at the Camden-Clark Medical Center. He was born on December 21, 1925 in Doddridge County, WV and was the son of the late Sile Bert and Icy McDonald Smarr.

Funeral services will be Thursday 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with brother-in-law Pastor Rufus Hoalcraft officiating.

Burial will follow at Pisgah Cemetery in Ritchie County, WV.

Visitation will be held Wednesday 6-8 pm at the funeral home.

