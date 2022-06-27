Advertisement

Ohio governor postpones last scheduled 2022 execution

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has postponed the last execution that was scheduled for this year.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has postponed the last execution that was scheduled for this year.

The governor’s decision pushes the October execution date for Quisi Bryan, a man convicted of killing a Cleveland police officer, into 2026.

The ruling on Friday comes as Ohio’s death penalty remains at a standstill with the governor repeatedly saying no drugs for execution are available.

DeWine’s announcement came days after a veteran Ohio defense attorney argued capital punishment should be off the table for his client who was charged in the 2016 killing of eight family members in southern Ohio.

Attorney John Parker says it’s unreasonable to hold a death penalty trial while the law isn’t functioning.

