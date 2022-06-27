Advertisement

Ohio officers kill man in parking lot following car chase

Authorities say police officers in Ohio have fatally shot a man after a car chase.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say police officers in Ohio have fatally shot a man after a car chase.

Akron police Capt. David Laughlin told the Akron Beacon Journal that officers shot the unidentified man in the parking lot of a business early Monday morning after the man jumped from a moving car and posed a ``deadly threat’' to officers.

Laughlin said the man fired a shot at police from his vehicle on Ohio State Route 8 shortly after the pursuit began.

Laughlin didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking additional details Monday morning. Police say the pursuit began after an attempted traffic stop.

