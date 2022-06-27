Parkersburg Salvation Army has new commanding officers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Salvation Army has some new officers in charge in Parkersburg.

Captain Marjorie and Lieutenant Anthony Rowe will be the new people in charge at the Parkersburg Salvation Army.

Both of them have a close connection to the Salvation Army as they who used it a lot growing up.

“To get back to the closeness of what a small community can do, I think we can branch out and reach and connect with other agencies and be able to help more within our community. Because we are smaller and when I say smaller, Parkersburg is pretty big, but it’s smaller than what we’re used to,” says Marjorie Rowe.

They were previously stationed in Atlanta before moving to the area and say that coming here feels like home. As they love the more close-knit feel of Parkersburg.

“I’m from Stanton and it’s a little speck on the map. And it feels like I’m back home. Like as soon as we drove in the other night, it felt like we were home,” says Anthony Rowe.

The commanding officers say that they will be focusing on bringing in more youth to the Salvation Army and providing more community outreach to those seeking help in the area.

