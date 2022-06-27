Advertisement

Parkersburg Salvation Army has new commanding officers

WTAP News @ 5- PKB Salvation Army has new commanding officers
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Salvation Army has some new officers in charge in Parkersburg.

Captain Marjorie and Lieutenant Anthony Rowe will be the new people in charge at the Parkersburg Salvation Army.

Both of them have a close connection to the Salvation Army as they who used it a lot growing up.

“To get back to the closeness of what a small community can do, I think we can branch out and reach and connect with other agencies and be able to help more within our community. Because we are smaller and when I say smaller, Parkersburg is pretty big, but it’s smaller than what we’re used to,” says Marjorie Rowe.

They were previously stationed in Atlanta before moving to the area and say that coming here feels like home. As they love the more close-knit feel of Parkersburg.

“I’m from Stanton and it’s a little speck on the map. And it feels like I’m back home. Like as soon as we drove in the other night, it felt like we were home,” says Anthony Rowe.

The commanding officers say that they will be focusing on bringing in more youth to the Salvation Army and providing more community outreach to those seeking help in the area.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Single-vehicle fatal wreck on Route 50
Single-vehicle fatal wreck on Route 50
Authorities say police officers in Ohio have fatally shot a man after a car chase.
Ohio officers kill man in parking lot following car chase
Protest in support of abortion outside Planned Parenthood
Local rally protests Friday Supreme Court decision
The Great Lakes Division Solo Series reached a milestone this weekend.
Great Lakes Division Solo Series holds 300th race

Latest News

Vendors start arriving for the Fourth of July Carnival
Fourth of July Carnival is returning to Parkersburg City Park
Wine sentencing hearing continued
Madison Wine sentencing continued
Walter Wright Naval Veteran, reflects on his time of service and what independence day means to...
Naval Veteran reflects on his time of service and what independence day means to him
WV Interstate Fair comes to an end
West Virginia Interstate Fair comes to an end for the year