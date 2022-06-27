Advertisement

A pride party was held over the weekend in Marietta

The community support was strong in Marietta. An organizer tells us the turnout was great.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - MOV Independent and Marietta Pride partnered to host a pride party on Saturday at the Armory in Marietta.

Live music, vendors, and community support created what one organizer describes as ‘something special.’ He was happy so many people stopped by to support the cause. That organizer says the aim was to create a safe space where people can be themselves and have fun.

