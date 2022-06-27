A pride party was held over the weekend in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - MOV Independent and Marietta Pride partnered to host a pride party on Saturday at the Armory in Marietta.

Live music, vendors, and community support created what one organizer describes as ‘something special.’ He was happy so many people stopped by to support the cause. That organizer says the aim was to create a safe space where people can be themselves and have fun.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.