The Toss Around: Robert Shockey

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

In this edition of The Toss Around, Parkersburg South quarterback Robert Shockey spoke on what it is like to play for the Patriots.

Robert is a junior for the Patriots and is now entering his second year of starting for the varsity football team.

In his first year starting, Robert helped lead the Patriots to a 5-5 season and a playoff berth as well as being an All-State Honorable Mention for class AAAA.

Robert is looking forward to continuing his success on the field and helping the Patriots back into the playoffs this season.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.