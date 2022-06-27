Advertisement

The Toss Around: Robert Shockey

WTAP News @ 11
By Evan Lasek
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

In this edition of The Toss Around, Parkersburg South quarterback Robert Shockey spoke on what it is like to play for the Patriots.

Robert is a junior for the Patriots and is now entering his second year of starting for the varsity football team.

In his first year starting, Robert helped lead the Patriots to a 5-5 season and a playoff berth as well as being an All-State Honorable Mention for class AAAA.

Robert is looking forward to continuing his success on the field and helping the Patriots back into the playoffs this season.

