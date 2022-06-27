Tuition, costs going up for West Virginia University system

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - Tuition will increase by an average of more than 2.5% across the West Virginia University system for the coming fiscal year under a new $1.2 billion budget.

The WVU Board of Governors approved the budget, which includes a 2.62% or $120 increase per semester for resident students.

Nonresident students will pay 2.88% more, or $372, per semester. Housing rates will go up 3% except at WVU Tech in Beckley.

The university said Friday after the board’s approval that dining fees will rise by 4.5%, partly due to inflation.

Vice President for Strategic Initiatives Rob Alsop says employees will receive average increases of 4% to 5%, with the starting minimum hourly compensation raised to $13.

