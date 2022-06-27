Advertisement

West Virginia Interstate Fair comes to an end for the year

By Kheron Alston
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The fun of a Ferris wheel, a petting zoo, and fair food all over until next year at the West Virginia Interstate fair.

The fair ended Saturday night and people who attended say it felt normal again being able to enjoy the fair at full capacity.

V.P of the Interstate Fair, Russ Collins, shared the same thoughts when he spoke to WTAP about the fair.

“My son in laws took a picture from up in the Ferris wheel down on the crowd, my kids have always done that and it looked like old pictures looking back out and seeing the crowd and lots of people milling around. I know my food vendors they were really happy,” Collins said.

Collins also added that this year wasn’t quite back to pre-pandemic form but he hopes that next year it will get back to that form and even larger.

