German company’s new West Virginia plant to create 100 jobs

Gov. Jim Justice and the state Department of Economic Development says Papier-Mettler acquired...
Gov. Jim Justice and the state Department of Economic Development says Papier-Mettler acquired an industrial building in May for the company's first U.S. production plant.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - West Virginia officials say a German packaging manufacturer is investing $48 million in a plant in Moorefield and expects to create 100 jobs.

Gov. Jim Justice and the state Department of Economic Development says Papier-Mettler acquired an industrial building in May for the company’s first U.S. production plant.

The release says the company manufactures packaging from paper and plastic and is one of the leading makers of flexible packaging in Europe.

Officials say Papier-Mettler has also pioneered sustainable packaging alternatives in the industry for years. The family-owned business employs about 5,000 people in 16 countries.

