Marietta City Schools will begin new superintendent interviews June 29

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Tomorrow the official interviews for the open Marietta City Schools superintendent is planned to take place.

About 15 candidates applied for the opening but only four will be interviewed tomorrow. These members were decided by the Marietta City School board with a high prioritization in prior executive experience.

“I think having a superintendent that can rally the community, can rally our staff and students and really kind of catapult us into the future. We have a lot of great things happening and we think our best days are ahead of us,” said Marietta City School Board President Eric Reed.

If a candidate is not selected tomorrow Reed says the plan is to hold a second round of interviews on July 7.

WTAP will update you as we learn more about the search and the process.

