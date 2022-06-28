Marine Corps and Vietnam Veteran reflects on his time serving and what Independence Day means to him

DAVISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - ”Independence day used to be from starting out in childhood. It was home-made ice cream, watermelons, and the fireworks. Afterwards it sort of changed,” DeBerry said.

That change came for Paul DeBerry after graduating from Parkersburg High School in 1965 before heading to Parris Island in South Carolina for marine bootcamp in 1966.

He then was sent on a 13 month tour in 1966 and 1967 to serve in the Vietnam war.

DeBerry talked about what it was like being away from his family during that time.

“My family back home I had to think about but right there my marine buddies, brothers that was my family then. We took care of each other,” DeBerry said.

DeBerry served as a ‘grunt’, which is a military term used to describe someone on the infantry team who may be leaping out of helicopters into landing zones that were under enemy fire or patrolling areas for enemies.

He also earned two purple heart awards during his service, which is awarded in the name of the President to those wounded or killed while serving.

DeBarry shared part of the story of how he earned one of his purple heart awards and praised his Marine Corp brothers for saving his life.

“If I would not have had my navy core men and my marine brothers I would not be here today. Because they loaded me on the chopper, the evacuating chopper, and got me out of there, back in. 11 days later, I woke up. They had to keep me drugged to keep the infection out of my body or I would have never made it,” DeBerry said.

When DeBerry returned to the states after finishing his tour in Vietnam, he became a Supply Sergeant for the Marine Corps earning a certificate for his work in that role.

If he had the opportunity, DeBarry said he would serve again in order to make sure our freedom is free.

He spoke about what Independence Day means to him.

“Well I look at it now like I said it used to be a holiday for me. Now I look at it as something we have to do we have to protect. We have brothers and sisters out there in uniform now. We got to think about them and protect them also,” DeBerry said.

DeBerry is currently the Commander of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 32 in Davisville, WV.

