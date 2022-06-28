Advertisement

Mary Mara, TV actor for decades, dies in apparent drowning

Memorial candle grx
Memorial candle grx(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (AP) — Mary Mara, whose acting career spanned more than 30 years, has died in what New York authorities said appeared to be a drowning accident.

She appeared on television shows including “Ray Donovan,” “Dexter” and “ER.”

The New York State Police said Monday a woman identified as Mara, 61, was found shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday in the St. Lawrence River near Cape Vincent, in upstate New York close to the Canadian border.

Police said that an official cause of death is still pending, but that there were no signs of foul play and that it appeared Mara drowned while swimming.

In a statement, her manager, Craig Dorfman, described her as “electric, funny, and a true individual” who was well-loved, as well as a tremendous actress.

Her earliest acting credit goes back to the 1989 movie “The Preppie Murder.” The New York native worked regularly ever since, in a combination of repeat characters in some shows and appearances in others.

She acted in movies including ”Mr. Saturday Night” with Billy Crystal and “Prom Night.” Her last credit was in 2020, in a movie called “Break Even.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Single-vehicle fatal wreck on Route 50
Single-vehicle fatal wreck on Route 50
Authorities say police officers in Ohio have fatally shot a man after a car chase.
Ohio officers kill man in parking lot following car chase
The Great Lakes Division Solo Series reached a milestone this weekend.
Great Lakes Division Solo Series holds 300th race
Michael Ray Sandy Obit
Obituary: Sandy, Michael Ray
Rickey Glen Smith Obit
Obituary: Smith, Rickey Glen

Latest News

Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
AP source: At least 40 people found dead in back of tractor trailer
In this image from video released by the House Select Committee, John Eastman, a lawyer for...
Lawyer who advised Trump says federal agents seized phone
Rally in Vienna
WTAP News @ 11 -RALLY
Fatalities were confirmed after an Amtrak train derails in Missouri.
Multiple fatalities reported after Amtrak train derails