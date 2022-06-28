Advertisement

New Ohio fireworks law goes into effect July 1

WTAP News @ 5- New Ohio fireworks law goes into effect July 1
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The state of Ohio has a new fireworks law that will start on July 1.

This new law will allow for the use of “consumer fireworks,” but this is if your local government chooses to opt in or out.

The law will allow for consumers to set off fireworks on their own property or on other’s property with their permission and people cannot set off fireworks while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

If you want to buy fireworks for personal use in Ohio you need to go to a licensed retailer.

Fireworks that are considered “trick fireworks” such as smoke bombs, snakes and sparklers are free use.

And the law allows for fireworks use on certain holidays and days before and after the Fourth of July.

And the law includes safety measures as well.

“I would say, one great place to start would be make sure you’re familiar with the new Ohio law that just came out. It gives a lot of great guidance on what is and what isn’t safe practice to do for lighting off fireworks,” says Marietta fire chief, C.W. Durham.

The holidays the law allows for fireworks usage are New Year’s Eve and day, Chinese New Year, Cinco de Mayo, Memorial Day weekend, Juneteenth, Labor Day and Diwali.

Fourth of July is a little different, you can set them off on the third, fourth and fifth -- as well as the Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays before and after the holiday.

Fireworks that are still not allowed in the state of Ohio are M-80 cherry bombs, M-100 ash cans, M-250 quarter sticks, and M-1000 half sticks.

If you would like to know if your city chose to opt out of the new fireworks law, you can contact your local officials on its city ordinance.

