Obituary: Casto, Ronald Lee

By Andrew Noll
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ronald Lee Casto, 86, of Marietta, died Monday, June 27, 2022, at Rockland Ridge in Belpre.  He was born July 31, 1935 in Marietta to Arlie Darrell and Audrey Edith Orr Casto.

He worked for more than 40 years at Marietta Ignition before retiring in 2001.  Ronald enjoyed fishing with his sons, old Western movies, feeding the local squirrels and birds, gardening in the yard and tinkering around his garage.  He was preceded in death by his wife, Josephine Casto on March 25, 2013.

He is survived by his four children:  Cheryl Aghabekian of Stow, Lisa Rauch of Marietta, Aaron Casto of Marietta and Steven (Todd) Casto of Marietta.

According to his wishes, he will be cremated with a private memorial at a later time.   

McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

