Obituary: Phillips, Brennen Patrick

ROCK CAVE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Brennen Patrick Phillips, 26, of Rock Cave WV passed away June 25, 2022 following a motor vehicle accident.

Brennen was born March 16, 1996 at St Joseph’s Hospital in Parkersburg WV. He was the son of Darren L. Phillips (Amy) of Washington and Tera M. Cutright (David) of Rock Cave. Brennen was a 2014 graduate of Parkersburg South High School. He was employed at Atlas Group LLC of Buckhannon, WV. Prior to moving to Rock Cave, Brennen had attended the Lubeck Community Baptist Church. Brennen loved hunting, fishing, ATV riding and living in the country.

In addition to his parents, Brennen is survived by two brothers, Austin Phillips (Amber) and Cameron Phillips, a sister, Parker Phillips, Grandmother June Phillips-Wigal (Bill), Grandparents Roger and Debbie Belt and Tom and Dottie Kelley. Step-grandfather Keith Cutright, step-grandfather Garry Ingraham (Nan), step-grandmother Mary Ingraham. Three Aunts Shelley Marshall (Shawn), Tracie Thompson (Mike), and Valerie Buck. One Uncle Jeff Phillips (Deanna), Step siblings Jenna Sizemore (Zach), Jaci Burkhart (Andrew), Jonathan Dale, and Joshua Dale (Heather). Nephews Weston and Remington Phillips and Amos Sizemore and Nieces Rowen and Emerson Sizemore.

Brennen was preceded in death by his grandfather Harold L. Phillips and step-grandmother Marie Cutright.

Services will be Friday July 1, 2022 4:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Pastor Bonnie Smith officiating. Visitation will be Friday 2-4 pm at the funeral home with service to immediately follow.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.