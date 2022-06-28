Obituary: Schmidt, Cary Lee

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Cary Lee Schmidt, 62, of Parkersburg, passed away June 25, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born December 27, 1959, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, the son of the late Gilbert D. Schmidt and MaryLou Best Schmidt of Harvey, North Dakota.

Cary poured his heart into things that mattered to him most. He graduated from the University of Nebraska, where he was a member of the Triangle Fraternity and the Cornhuskers Rifle Team. Because of Cary’s deligence, he earned the title of an expert marksman.

Next, he graduated from Officer Candidate School, then began his career in electronics and the National Guard. He served a total of 26 years in three states. He served in the Nebraska National Guard from 1980-1982, then the Texas National Guard from 1983-1990, and the West Virginia National Guard from 1991-2006. Upon retiring, his rank was Lieutenant Colonel.

His career as a mechanical engineer began at Texas Instruments in Dallas, Texas, and transitioned to Parkersburg, West Virginia, in 1991, where he worked for Teknetix for 25 years. Most recently, he was a self-employed ISO 9001 Auditor, which took him to all parts of the US.

Cary was a kind soul who loved his family and was a good friend to all. He was an avid golfer, had a strong work ethic, and loved helping his friends with electronic problems. Recently, he was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church. Previously Cary was an active member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. Above all, he was a fantastic father to Ian and Jared.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 34 years, Barbara Baker Schmidt of Parkersburg; sons, Ian Robert Schmidt and Jared Adam Schmidt, both of Parkersburg; sister, Twila Brodersen (John) of Omaha, Nebraska; sister-in-law, Naureen Baker Wilks (Walt) of Dallas, Texas, brothers-in-law, Paul Louis Baker (Lynn) of Alden, New York and David William Baker (Chris) of Spencerport, New York, nieces, and nephews: Jennifer Korth (Scott), Laura McKenzie (Brett), Paul Wilks (Barbara), Stephanee Savaadra (Joe), Elizabeth Brothers (Jason), Samantha Franklin (Lee), Stacey Baker, Sara Fields (Coop), Kimberly Amico (Michael) and Erin Baker. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Jason Severson.

Funeral services will be Saturday, July 2nd, at 2:00 pm, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. Reverend Jim Kelley will officiate. Visitation will be Friday, July 1st, from 5:00-8:00 pm, at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg and Saturday from 1:00 pm until service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

