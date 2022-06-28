Advertisement

Obituary: Swearingen, Laura Jean

Laura Jean Swearingen Obit
Laura Jean Swearingen Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Laura Jean Swearingen, 83, of Parkersburg passed away June 27, 2022 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born April 30, 1939 in Clarksburg, WV a daughter of the late Michael L. and Mary K. Mathias Snodgrass. Laura Jean was a graduate of Parkersburg High School. She formerly taught at the DeSales Heights Montissori School, volunteered at Camden Clark Hospital and also at the Salvation Army. She was involved in the Friends of the Blennerhassett, a member of the Junior League of Parkersburg and was a long-time member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Parkersburg.

Laura Jean enjoyed going to the Potomac River where she spent many a day with family and friends. Most important to her was her family, especially her granddaughter, Gianna Mazza, who she adored.

A great deal of her childhood was spent living and learning from her maternal grandparents, Joseph and Minnie Mathias on the family farm on Branch Mountain, Mathias, WV.

Laura Jean is survived by her husband of 63 years, Andy who she married on St. Patrick’s Day; one son, Kevin M. Swearingen (Tim Mazza) of Parkersburg; granddaughter, Gianna Mazza of Parkersburg; sister, Judith Carol Dowling of Hockessin, Delaware; sister-in-law, Rose Marie Snodgrass of Parkersburg; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Richard M. Snodgrass; brother-in-law, Harry Dowling; and her aunt, Dortha.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, July 1, 2022 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 400 Green St. Parkersburg with Rev. Kurt Busiek officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.lamberttatman.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say police officers in Ohio have fatally shot a man after a car chase.
Ohio officers kill man in parking lot following car chase
Wine sentencing hearing continued
Madison Wine sentencing continued
Vendors start arriving for the Fourth of July Carnival
Fourth of July Carnival is returning to Parkersburg City Park
Michael Ray Sandy Obit
Obituary: Sandy, Michael Ray
Jerry Paul Jones Obit
Obituary: Jones, Jerry Paul

Latest News

Cary Lee Schmidt Obit
Obituary: Schmidt, Cary Lee
Ronald Lee Casto Obit
Obituary: Casto, Ronald Lee
Luke Stephen Dickerson Obit
Obituary: Dickerson, Luke Stephen
Brennen Patrick Phillips Obit
Obituary: Phillips, Brennen Patrick