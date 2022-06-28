Obituary: Swearingen, Laura Jean

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Laura Jean Swearingen, 83, of Parkersburg passed away June 27, 2022 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born April 30, 1939 in Clarksburg, WV a daughter of the late Michael L. and Mary K. Mathias Snodgrass. Laura Jean was a graduate of Parkersburg High School. She formerly taught at the DeSales Heights Montissori School, volunteered at Camden Clark Hospital and also at the Salvation Army. She was involved in the Friends of the Blennerhassett, a member of the Junior League of Parkersburg and was a long-time member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Parkersburg.

Laura Jean enjoyed going to the Potomac River where she spent many a day with family and friends. Most important to her was her family, especially her granddaughter, Gianna Mazza, who she adored.

A great deal of her childhood was spent living and learning from her maternal grandparents, Joseph and Minnie Mathias on the family farm on Branch Mountain, Mathias, WV.

Laura Jean is survived by her husband of 63 years, Andy who she married on St. Patrick’s Day; one son, Kevin M. Swearingen (Tim Mazza) of Parkersburg; granddaughter, Gianna Mazza of Parkersburg; sister, Judith Carol Dowling of Hockessin, Delaware; sister-in-law, Rose Marie Snodgrass of Parkersburg; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Richard M. Snodgrass; brother-in-law, Harry Dowling; and her aunt, Dortha.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, July 1, 2022 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 400 Green St. Parkersburg with Rev. Kurt Busiek officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.lamberttatman.com.

