Ohio Valley Speedway hosts 14th Annual Greg Schilling Memorial Race

WTAP News @ 6
By Evan Lasek
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Ohio Valley Speedway hosted their 14th Annual Greg Schilling Memorial Race night.

Schilling was a former racer at the Ohio Valley Speedway before he passed away in 2008 due to a colon cancer diagnosis he received in 2003.

Since then, the Ohio Valley Speedway has helped to raise money for families struggling with illness as well as money for scholarships to recent high school graduates.

The winners from this race night include:

KC Burdette: 14th Annual Greg Schilling Memorial Feature Event

Tyler Carpenter: Las Trancas Super Late Model Feature

*Tyler Carpenter: Las Trancas Super Late Model Feature (June 10th remake)

Kendall Hodge: Pike Street Lanes Sportmod Feature

*Kendall Hodge: Pike Street Lanes Sportmod Feature (June 10th remake)

Sam Dickel: Bill’s Auto Salvage SCDRA 4 Cylinder Feature

Mack Brookover: Veteran WRA Mini Wedge Feature

Logan Perine: Young Guns WRA Mini Wedge Feature

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

