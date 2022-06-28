Advertisement

Vienna making emergency utility repairs; water service impacted

Vienna Public Works partnering with police department’s app for alerts
Vienna Public Works partnering with police department's app for alerts
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The City of Vienna is making emergency utility repairs Tuesday, June 28.

The work will start at 11 a.m. on the 600 block of Grand Central Avenue and last approximately 2 hours.

Water service will be interrupted during the work.

The water service will impact both sides of 9th Street to the south entrance to the Grand Central Mall.

