Vienna making emergency utility repairs; water service impacted

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The City of Vienna is making emergency utility repairs Tuesday, June 28.

The work will start at 11 a.m. on the 600 block of Grand Central Avenue and last approximately 2 hours.

Water service will be interrupted during the work.

The water service will impact both sides of 9th Street to the south entrance to the Grand Central Mall.

