Will Hosaflook attends last Wood County Board of Education meeting

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Will Hosaflook attended his last Wood County BOE meeting as the Wood County superintendent.

July 1 he will officially become the new superintendent at Jackson County Schools and Christie Willis will take over his duties.

At the BOE meeting many people shared their stories with Hosaflook and the time he served as the superintendent.

Hosaflook acknowledged his time on the board and says he has enjoyed his time working in wood county but is excited for what is next for him in Jackson county.

