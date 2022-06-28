Will Hosaflook reflects on his time as Wood Co. Schools superintendent

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Will Hosaflook is at the end of his time in Wood County Schools.

He says as he looks back on his four years with the school district, he’s seen plenty of adversity the district went through.

From school closures and mergers to the covid-19 pandemic.

Hosaflook says that this all has made Wood Co. Schools stronger.

“We’ve had a lot of adversity. And teachers and administrators and service personnel, we’re no strangers to adversities. Adversity happens every day at our school system, and we always overcome it,” says Hosaflook. “That’s what being a teacher and an educator and an employee for Wood County Schools is so important.”

Hosaflook’s main emphasis is on academics.

And because of this he oversaw Wood Co. Schools become one of the top four school districts in the state.

Hosaflook credits this to the improvements of learning environments.

“Academics is at the top. But you have to have great buildings. You have to have great learning environments,” says Hosaflook. “And I think that we all worked very hard over the last four years in providing the best learning environments for our students.”

And the educators in the district.

“We have a good group of administrators that lead our schools every single day,” says Hosaflook.

Hosaflook will be turning over the reins to assistant superintendent, Christie Willis.

Who Hosaflook says he is confident in seeing her take over.

“Ms. Willis is very academically oriented. She has built a great CNI team in Wood County Schools. She has really focused on student growth,” says Hosaflook.

The next plans for Hosaflook is being the superintendent at Jackson Co. Schools, the district where he began his career as an educator.

And he has big expectations for his school district.

“It’s very humbling to go back to see. And when I was going through Evans Elementary and Ripley Middle School and Ripley High School now, I will be leading the school district in becoming the number one school system in the state of West Virginia,” says Hosaflook.

