Women’s Care Center preparing for increase in pregnancies in the area

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With overturning of Roe v. Wade by the supreme court, women’s health clinics – such as the Women’s Care Center in Parkersburg – says it expects to see more pregnancies in the area.

“I feel that we’ll be seeing more women,” says Women’s Care Center’s executive director, Janet Kimes. “Because even though abortion is illegal here in West Virginia that doesn’t mean that people stop having sex, it doesn’t mean that unplanned pregnancies will not take place anymore.”

Kimes says that the facility is designed to reaffirm a mother’s decision to keep her child.

And the center has a high rate of getting women to keep their children according to Kimes.

Because of the services the center offers.

“So, there’s a lot of things that come into play there,” says Kimes. “But 67 percent when they first come in abortion-vulnerable, once they come in and receive services, the pregnancy tests, the ultrasounds is the keys there. Probably 89 percent decide that this is a good thing.”

The center already has more people on staff with a new nurse practitioner and medical director within the last few months.

And along with educational services, tests and a donations area for mothers in need, the center says that it is ready for an increase in pregnancies.

Both planned and unplanned.

“We’re ready for that, we’ve talked about that, we want to be here for them. We want to be able to sit down and talk with them and offer them the medical services,” says Kimes.

